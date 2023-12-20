Home » International Football丨Chelsea wins the “penalty shootout” and advances to the semi-finals of the League Cup-Sports-China Engineering Network
International Football丨Chelsea wins the "penalty shootout" and advances to the semi-finals of the League Cup

Chelsea wins the "penalty shootout" and advances to the semi-finals of the League Cup

Chelsea secured their spot in the semi-finals of the English League Cup after a thrilling victory over Newcastle United in a “penalty shootout” on Sunday. The match, held at Stamford Bridge, saw Chelsea come from behind to tie the score at 1-1 in stoppage time before ultimately defeating Newcastle United 4-2 in the shootout.

Despite a disappointing start, with Wilson of Newcastle United scoring in the 16th minute, Chelsea managed to turn the game around. In the second minute of stoppage time, substitute Mudrick capitalized on a fatal mistake by Newcastle’s defender Trippier, securing a crucial goal for Chelsea.

The match then went to a “penalty shootout,” where Newcastle’s luck seemed to have run out. Failing to score two goals, Newcastle ultimately lost 2-4 in the shootout, with Trippier missing his penalty in the second round.

In other League Cup matches, Fulham narrowly won in a penalty shootout against Everton after tying 1-1 in regular time, while Championship team Middlesbrough defeated Port Vale 3-0 away.

The final spot in the semi-finals will be contested by Liverpool and West Ham United on Monday, with the draw for the semi-finals to be announced later.

