International match today live on TV, live stream and live ticker

It’s international time again as Germany face Ukraine today. You can find out where the game is on TV, live stream and live ticker here!

The club season is over, time for some football with the national team. While other countries compete in the Nations League, Germany only plays one friendly. The opponent: Ukraine. The kick-off will be at 6 p.m. in the Wohninvest Weser Stadium.

But now to the most important information: where can you watch the game between Germany and Ukraine on TV, live stream and live ticker Here you get the answer.

Germany vs. Ukraine, broadcast: international match today live on TV and live stream

If you want to watch the game of the German national team live, you can do so as usual on free TV – that ZDF reports live from Bremen. At 5.35 p.m., just under half an hour before kick-off, Katrin Müller-Hohenstein will welcome you there for the preliminary reports. Then Oliver Schmidt and expert Sandro Wagner comment on the game.

Of course that offers ZDF also a live stream. You can find this on zdf.de.

Germany vs. Ukraine, broadcast: international match today in the live ticker

Like all games of the national team, we are of course also ticking today’s game. So you don’t miss a card, no substitution and no goal!

Click here for the live ticker of the test match between Germany and Ukraine.

Germany vs Ukraine Broadcast: Expected Lineups

  • Deutschland: Trapp – Klostermann, Rüdiger, Schlotterbeck – Wolf, Emre Can, Kimmich, Raum – Wirtz – Havertz, filling jug
  • Ukraine: Trubin – Konoplja, Swatok, Matwijenko, Sobol – Sydortschuk, Stepanenko – Zygankow, Malinowskyi, Mudryk – Dowbyk
