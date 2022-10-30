The so-called easy games must be made easy and Inter seem to be well aware of what is needed. The 3-0 over Sampdoria is one of those games that make the coaches happy and Simone Inzaghi is happy after six wins in the last seven Champions League games including: “We are doing well, the team is confident and we are getting convincing victories. The championship – the coach continues – he runs fast and no one slows down, but the month of October was almost perfect. I have so much fun watching the team play. Now players I missed are returning and therefore my work will be made easier. “

In the middle of the field

—

The race continues, up front, also Napoli: “From here to the break we have difficult and demanding matches, a tougher calendar than the competitors. Now, however, we have to look at the performances more in the standings”. Calhanoglu always shines in the middle of the field: “He is doing very well like his colleagues in the department. When we realized that Brozovic’s injury was important, and especially after the match against Roma, I thought that Hakan had the quality to play in that position. When Brozovic returns, I don’t think Tuesday for Bayern Munich, I’ll be happy to be spoiled for choice. ” Finally, a caress also to Joaquin Correa, author of an amazing goal: “He knows that I have great confidence. I have known him for a long time and also last year he did important things when he was well. He has great personality and also won with the ‘Argentina, must work and it will be an added value “.