Inzaghi rejoices, commitment honored and classification consolidated – Football

(ANSA) – TURIN, 03 JUNE – “We honored our commitment to the fullest and managed to consolidate the standings. We played an important match against a valuable opponent”.



Thus the Inter coach, Simone Inzaghi, after the victory over Turin.



Now the focus is on the final in Istanbul and on Manchester City: “I want to recover everyone, Dimarco will already be present in the second half and we hope to find Correa again – says the Nerazzurri coach – and today I made a few rotations because they had recovered their energy after two days rest”.



