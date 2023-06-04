Home » Inzaghi rejoices, commitment honored and classification consolidated – Football
(ANSA) – TURIN, 03 JUNE – “We honored our commitment to the fullest and managed to consolidate the standings. We played an important match against a valuable opponent”.

Thus the Inter coach, Simone Inzaghi, after the victory over Turin.

Now the focus is on the final in Istanbul and on Manchester City: “I want to recover everyone, Dimarco will already be present in the second half and we hope to find Correa again – says the Nerazzurri coach – and today I made a few rotations because they had recovered their energy after two days rest”.

(ANSA).

