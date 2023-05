Irishman Ronan Mullarney is the winner of the Gösser Open in Maria Lankowitz, which is part of the Alps Tour. On Saturday, the 27-year-old won the tournament, which was shortened to two rounds after heavy rain, with a four-stroke lead over the Italian Gianmaria Rean Trinchero and received prize money of 5,800 euros.

The best Austrian was Timon Baltl, who finished third at the Archduke Johann Golf Club in Styria. Defending champion Markus Brier came into the clubhouse in 29th place.