5,000 km of coastline: Ireland is home to a multitude of pristine beaches, a real chromotherapy for the eyes. From Coral Strand to Lahinch Beach, that’s it ireland’s best beaches.

Ireland’s best beaches

1. Coral Strand, Carraroe, Connemara, county Galway

Trá un Dóilín (Coral Strand) is a Blue Flag beach located just outside the delightful village of Carraroe in County Galway. It is famous for its white sand and clear waters.

2. Downhill beach, contea di Londonderry

Downhill beach is certainly one of the most picturesque beaches on the whole island of Ireland. The beach is in fact dominated by Mussenden Temple, one of the most beautiful and photographed buildings in all of Northern Ireland. The nearest town is Castlerock, a small coastal town offering accommodation, pubs and restaurants.

3. Inchydoney beach, County Cork

For the second year in a row Inchydoney beach has been awarded first place in the ranking of the best beaches in Ireland according to Tripadvisor readers. This Blue Flag beach, with its huge expanse of sand, beautiful dunes and excellent surfing conditions, is a real gem.

4. Keem Strand, Achill Island

Achill island alone boasts five Blue Flag beaches and one of these is Keem Strand. The beach is located in Keem Bay, a beautiful secluded valley at the western end of the island. The bay is shaped like a horse, surrounded by the cliffs of Benmore, and along their top, you can take a breathtaking 1.5km walk towards Achill Head, the westernmost tip of Achill Island.

5. Malahide beach, County Dublin

The village of Malahide is a coastal gem in north County Dublin. Strolling along its 2 km of beach, very popular with Dubliners, you arrive at nearby Portmarnock beach.

6. Rossbeigh Beach, contea di Kerry

Four of the top 10 beaches in Ireland, according to Tripadvisor readers, are in County Kerry. The beautiful and unspoilt stretches of sand in this county include the beaches of Derrynane, Inch Beach, Banna Strand and Rossbeigh beach.

7. Tullagh Bay, Clonmany, County Donegal

In the wild county of Donegal there is a diamond that shines a little more than the others: the Inishowen Peninsula, one of the most remote and suggestive corners of the whole island of Ireland. This lovely peninsula is characterized by windswept moors, sheer cliffs and unspoilt beaches such as Tullagh Bay.

8. Tyrella beach, County Down

Close to the pretty seaside town of Newcastle, Tyrella beach, with its long stretch of sand and crystal clear waters, is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the beautiful natural setting at the foot of the magnificent Morne Mountains.

9. Whitepark bay, contea in Antrim

Situated on the famous Causeway Coastal Route it is a spectacular white arch between two headlands. Under the protection of the National Trust, its dunes are carpeted with rare plants, including many orchids. The stunning little beach at Whitepark Bay is located on the most northerly tip of Northern Ireland – just 5 minutes from the Giant’s Causeway, Ballintoy Harbor and Carrick-a-rede Rope Bridge.

10. Lahinch beach, contea di Clare

In beautiful County Clare, Lahinch is most famous for its long beach, which is very popular with surfers. This locality is characterized by an informal and relaxed atmosphere, offering many services and opportunities for recreation even for those who prefer to stay “dry” (the famous Cliffs of Moher and the Aran Islands are within easy reach).

