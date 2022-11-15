Beijing time on November 15th news, from the famous reporter Mark – Stein reported that well-informed sources revealed that Kyrie – Irving is eager to return to the game.

Sources say there have been rumors in recent days that the players’ union may file a complaint on Irving’s behalf at some point in the future if the parties cannot agree on a time for Irving’s return.

Irving has been suspended for six games since the beginning of November, and there is no specific timetable for his return so far. According to Woj’s previous exposure, the Nets have started 4 consecutive road trips, and there is no sign that Irving will return in this road trip.

In an interview on Sunday, Nets owner Chongxin Tsai said of Irving, “Irving has to show people that he’s sorry for that. It’s important that people may ignore that, he’s just suspended. Apologize later.”

When asked when Irving could return to the game, Cai Chongxin said: “Irving still has work to do.”

It is worth mentioning that Celtics star Jaylen Brown retweeted Cai Chongxin’s remarks and wrote on social media, “For many reasons, his (Cai Chongxin) response is shocking.”

When Nike announced the termination of cooperation with Irving, Brown also reposted the news and said, “Since when did Nike care about ethics?”

The 30-year-old Irving has played 8 games so far this season, averaging 38.6 minutes, 26.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.







Source of this article: Sohu Sports Author: Responsible editor: Liu Songtao