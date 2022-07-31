Original title: Is Antetokounmpo’s top ranking James only 39 in the transaction value list? Is it authoritative?

Earlier today, Hoops hype, a well-known American basketball media, conducted a comprehensive assessment of the transaction value of active NBA players.

This list is rated based on multiple factors such as talent, age, tradability, position scarcity, current salary and the size of the next contract.

In the end, Antetokounmpo, Doncic, Jokic, Tatum and Embiid ranked in the top 5 of the trade list. However, some of the league’s recognized superstars are not ranked very high. Among them, the Lakers’ core James is only ranked 39th, while the 76ers’ master Harden is ranked 43rd.

Because the selection conditions are many and quite complicated. It is difficult to say that the ranking of this list is absolutely fair. But Antetokounmpo became the top of the list, but there was not much controversy. It can be said that of all players born after the 1990s and currently under the age of 30, Alphabet has achieved the highest achievement.

Antetokounmpo is currently 28 years old, but he has won the honors that all NBA players deserve. He won the regular season MVP twice, the championship, the finals MVP, the best defensive player, the most improved player, the best team (first team) And the All-Star starter is also a lot. In the list of the 75 biggest players in history at the beginning of this year, the names of the letters were also listed. Of course, because he is only 28 years old, Antetokounmpo’s career peak may last for several years, and as long as he is in charge, the Bucks will remain in the top group for a long time.

Jokic is also a two-time regular-season MVP winner. On the offensive end, he has a kaleidoscope of skills. Last season, he also became the first player in NBA history to score 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 500 assists in a season. . Although, in the playoffs, Mr. Yue has not yet led the team to make a breakthrough. On the defensive end, he also has obvious flaws, but these do not prevent the Nuggets from signing the most expensive max salary in history with him this summer. contract.

There is no doubt about Doncic’s ability, and as a young man born in 1999, he is only 23 years old, and there are still many wonderful prospects for his basketball career in the future. Last season, under the leadership of Doncic, the Mavericks have reached the Western Conference finals. But obviously, his career goals are far more than that. Judging from the ratings on the latest list, it is almost impossible for Doncic to be traded. In the Lone Ranger, he is also regarded as a player for the next (at least) ten years. The only leader of the team.

In addition to the above three people, most of the players in this trade list are also stars in their playing years. Among the top 20 on the list, only Durant and Curry are post-80s. Among them, Curry ranks 8th and KD ranks 9th. It is quite commendable for two veterans in their 30s to have such a ranking. .

At present, Durant and Curry have 4 years left on their max-salary contracts, and the contracts will be executed until 2026. Carrying such a long-term max-salary contract also shows that the team management recognizes their ability. Last season, Curry regained the NBA championship with the team after a lapse of four years, and his outstanding performance throughout the season, especially in the playoffs, undoubtedly raised his ranking. Although Durant has experienced a serious injury from a ruptured Achilles tendon, he is already a 33-year-old veteran, but his ability has not been questioned in the slightest. This summer, KD voluntarily applied to leave the Nets, and the teams in the league who wanted him quickly lined up. However, because KD’s transaction value is too high and the Nets’ asking price is too harsh, the transaction cannot be made for the time being.

Of course, compared to Durant and Curry, the serious drop in the trade value of Harden and James is somewhat surprising.

Since leaving the Rockets to join the Nets two years ago, Harden’s career has indeed entered a slide. Last season, he moved to the 76ers, and his playoff performance was still disappointing. Frankly speaking, if you put aside the high expectations for Harden, if you re-examine the beard as a second-in-command, his performance does not seem to be that bad. After all, last season, Harden still averaged 22 points, 7.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists and 1.3 steals. This data sheet is still quite rare among active guards. However, the decline in data has indeed lowered Harden’s transaction value to a large extent. In the offseason, Harden even signed a discounted contract extension. Now, he seems to be gradually falling out of the superstar ranks.

Unlike other veterans, who have been transferred to role players in various teams at the age of 36 and 7, James, who is 37, is still the absolute leader of the Lakers. Last season, James averaged 30.3 points per game and set a new single-season high in his career. It can be said that the current Zhan Huang still maintains a strong combat power, and in the short term, the Lakers will continue to build a team around him. However, at the end of his career, James' transaction value inevitably declined. Compared with James's high traffic and popularity, many insiders in the NBA no longer believe that James is the most suitable leader to lead the team to the championship. now… (Poirot)





