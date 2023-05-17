is Dani Olmo back in fashion?

Dani Olmo back in the crosshairs of Milan. The Rossoneri proved powerless against Inter, never managing to give the impression of being able to turn the game around. Maldini was very tough after the match, inviting the owners to invest to strengthen the team. There are several players at the end of the cycle. It will take a lot of work on the part of the management to give Pioli a more competitive squad. It must be said that in this phase, neither Maldini nor Massara are certain to stay. If the Rossoneri didn’t qualify for the next Champions League, it would be hard for the managers themselves to keep their jobs. At the moment, however, the sports area is fully operational and is making its assessments. Among the objectives, as we said, there is Dani Olmo, but not only.

Order Demiral Milan: 60%

Il Milan fits for run a Demiral. Given the difficulties of the various Kalulu and Tomori, the Rossoneri are looking for another thick centre-back. In the summer, Atalanta could let their registered players leave, now finished on the edge of the squad. In 2023, in fact, Gasperini used him as owner on just two occasions, making it clear that he does not consider him untouchable. That’s why the Rossoneri are back on him. The player could also move on loan with the right to buy, a solution that the Rossoneri would prefer. Contacts have already been initiated.

Scamacca to Milan: 45%

The priority for next year remains that of a striker and the Milan has reopened relations with Scam. The player is on the list of possible reinforcements next season along with the various Balogun, Wahi and Openda. Compared to the latter, however, Italian has two advantages. The first is to be able to move on loan. The second, that of not needing any acclimatization. That’s why she is moving up positions. Maldini has never hidden his esteem for the former Sassuolo and is ready to strike up a negotiation with West Ham that could solve the centre-forward’s age-old problem.

Dani Olmo to Milan: 20%

The contract of Dani Olmo with Leipzig he will expire in 2024. The interests of various big names such as Real, Barca and Bayern Munich have already focused on him. Leipzig values ​​him at 35 million euros, which is certainly not a low figure. The Rossoneri would like to try to include at least one counterpart in the deal, but it won’t be easy to convince the German club. Due to his characteristics, the Spanish would be perfect for Pioli, but it will take a lot of diplomatic work to try and bring him to Milan. Olmo is an old fan of the club who tried to bring him to Italy already when he was playing at Dinamo Zagreb.

Echeverri to Milan: 20%

Among the various young profiles that Milan is following there is Claudio Echeverri, talented Argentine born in 2006. The River Plate striker is considered a real crack at home. According to the newspaper Central defense, the Rossoneri are in the running with other big names in football such as Real, City and PSG. Echeverri has already been followed several times by the Rossoneri scouts who were particularly impressed. It is not excluded that the Rossoneri will make an attempt in the summer.

Renato Sanches to Milan: 15%

Milan could come back up in the summer Renato Sanches. The Portuguese ended up on the sidelines of PSG and will change the air in the summer. This is currently only a suggestion because the Rossoneri were burned by the attitude of the player, who turned his back on them last year, after months of negotiations, to marry PSG. However, a player with those characteristics needs the Rossoneri, so it’s not excluded that there will be a flashback in the summer. To make the deal possible, however, the Portuguese should reduce the salary he receives in Paris.

David Luciani