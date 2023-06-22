2023-06-22 09:48 Source: NBA Wide Angle

Original title: Is it worth it? Kuzma seeks an annual salary of $30 million

Beijing time on June 22, according to Action Network reporter Matt Moore, Kyle Kuzma is seeking a contract with an annual salary of 30 million US dollars, and the Lone Ranger and Jazz are currently interested in him. Moreover, the Jazz are one of the few teams willing to give a big contract.

In addition, the Cavaliers who want to strengthen the front line will try to sign Kuzma with the full mid-level exception.

According to previous reports, Kuzma has officially rejected the $13 million player option for next season and has become a completely free agent.

Last season, Kuzma played a total of 64 regular season games for the Wizards, averaging 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

