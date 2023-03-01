After his directorial debut with Creed III, could Michael B. Jordan continue with a career as a director? Here’s what the actor replied.

It will debut at the cinema tomorrow, Thursday 2 March, Creed III directed and performed by Michael B. Jordan, who returns to interpret Adonis “Donnie” Creed in the third film dedicated to the boxer son of Apollo Creed, rival / friend of Rocky Balboa. The film also marks the directorial debut for Jordan and during an interview with Colliderthe actor revealed that he would like to direct other films in the future.

Michael B. Jordan, after Creed III would like to go back behind the camera

In the third chapter of the story of Donnie Creed, the boxing champion will find himself dealing with an old friend from the past: Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors), released from prison after serving a ten-year sentence and bent on revenge on Donnie. With Creed IIIhe revealed Jordanthe franchise on his character will certainly not stop, but, on the contrary, it is his intention to give life to a real Creedverse on the big screen.

In addition to his acting career, Jordan he also said that he wanted to continue along the path of directing and that he would like to go back behind the camera for other projects as well, all belonging to different genres:

“Yeah, I’m working on some projects in genres I’m interested in. Not sure where I want to go, but I’m working on it.”

Jordan he also stated that there have been some job offers for him as a director and that he felt extremely flattered by the proposals received, but evidently – as he himself admitted – “the work on the film speaks for itself and that’s really cool.”