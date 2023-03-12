Home Sports Cross-country skiing: Stadlober scratches the podium in the marathon
Sports

Cross-country skiing: Stadlober scratches the podium in the marathon

by admin
Cross-country skiing: Stadlober scratches the podium in the marathon

cross country skiing

Teresa Stadlober just missed out on the podium at the World Cup premiere over 50 km on Sunday. After a strong performance, the Salzburger crossed the finish line on Sunday in Oslo in fourth place in the shadow of the Holmenkollen ski jump, only 2.9 seconds behind the winner Ragnhild Haga. Stadlober only lost out in the last few meters in the fight for the podium.

12.03.2023 13.02

Online since today, 1:02 p.m

Stadlober, who came back impressively after a World Cup marked by illness, was only 2.4 seconds behind the third-placed American Jessica Diggins. For the 30-year-old from Salzburg it was the best result of this season, and that after the longest race for women in the history of the World Cup so far.

The decision after 50 thrilling kilometers, in which a leading group of six with Stadlober was ahead until the last short climb before the finish, was made in the sprint. Haga was just ahead of her teammate Astrid Oeyre Slind, Diggins was the loser in the final sprint.

Brutal but casual

“I’m already done, but it was cool to run. I’m super happy, we can all be proud. It was a mega experience for us, but it’s brutal,” said Stadlober, who was drawn from hardship and happiness, in an ORF interview. “I went in with ease because I didn’t know what to expect. I felt good, had great material and the course of the race also suited me. It was just casual.”

See also  Day Around the Bay: SF Explosion Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

Speaking of the World Cup: Unlike in Planica, where over 30 km was run in the classic style, this time there was no early attack over the unusual distance. “At the World Cup we ran away straight away, this time no one was stressed. It was really comfortable,” said the Salzburg native. As time went on, the competition turned into an “elimination race”: “The turning point was always the sticking point, you had to make sure that you stayed with it. We also knew that there was going to be a sprint to the finish, because it was always crowded on the descent.”

Cross-Country World Cup in Oslo

Sunday:

Damen 50 km Skating:
1. Ragnhild Haga NOR 2:13:36,1
2. Astrid Oeyre Slind NOR + 0,3
3. Jessica Diggins USA 0,5
4. Theresa Stadlober AUT 2,9
5. Nora Sanness NOR 3,5
6. Margarethe Bergane NOR 6,3
7. Tiril Udnes Weng NOR 23,3
8. Kerttu Niskanen FIN 1:31,0
9. Patricia Eiduk LAT 1:31,2
10. Eveliina Piippo FIN 2:14,1

You may also like

Cross-country skier Kučerová finished thirteenth in the SP...

Utah, good contribution from Fontecchio in Charlotte

the goal is “alla Maradona” – Corriere TV

Myth of Schumacher? Thanks to my confinement

Brave Legends! If Hašek and I were caught,...

Eintracht doesn’t agree and ‘challenges’ the Prefecture of...

Lineker suspended after criticizing UK government: BBC chief...

Ofner loses Challenger final in Antalya

THREE PEAKS SKI RAID | Sportdimontagna.com

Is the Maine Coon cat the most affectionate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy