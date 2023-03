Italy increasingly targeted by cybercrime: +169% of hacker attacks in one year, over 80% had serious consequences. Manufacturing, in particular, but also the technical-scientific and professional services sectors are under pressure. The president: “We need business risk assessment and management processes to adequately calibrate investments based on needs”

The article Cybersecurity, Faggioli: “An evolution in the approach is necessary” comes from CorCom.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook