Is the squad really that good?

AAs a sports correspondent in Munich, you sometimes have to deal with the content of “Bild”. In the football world of FC Bayern, the reporters are not just observing on the sidelines, they are part of the game. (A short suggestion for all students of communication sciences who do not yet know which research topic they should work on this summer semester: The change in the reception of the sports director Hasan Salihamidžić in the “Bild” media.)

And because most of the content on the “Bild” website makes you lose your patience faster than President Herbert Hainer in discussions with the critical members of his club, you can be happy that FC Bayern reporting has its own Twitter channel: “BILD FC Bayern”.

On Tuesday morning, 11:16 a.m., a text was linked there that was advertised like this: “Bayern fears for a superstar”. And before we unravel that big mystery, let’s take a quick look at why this silliness might be at least a tiny bit relevant this month.

It’s May, the month in which the championship will be decided in Germany and possibly even more in Munich. When the supervisory board of FC Bayern München AG meets on May 30th, it’s about Oliver Kahn, the chairman of the board, who is controversial for good reason. And it’s about Hasan Salihamidžić, the sporting director, who should be controversial for good reason.

He has been boasting about his super squad since late summer 2022, which could still win a title in early summer 2023 with great difficulty. And it’s a fitting punchline – watch out, the big secret is about to be revealed – that the “image” had enough of a word to unintentionally contradict this narrative. Because how good can a squad be when Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is the superstar?

In the end, however, as observers of this game, we should point out that it is not only Hasan Salihamidžić who exaggerates with the superstarization, but above all the “Bild”. On Tuesday evening, 8:48 p.m., the Twitter channel said: “Ex-Bundesliga star becomes new Bayern scout”. The man who should be the star: Daniel Baier.