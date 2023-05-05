We enter the “Desert” of Diego Lara

It begins to be an open secret, especially his. Simplicity and elegance convey his songs, like this one Desert, where the people from Malaga go in search of the healing fire. Between dunes, between doubts, we press play to find that oasis of carnal life in the video clip that he is now premiering. Some images that invite the complicity of the live performance, one on one, let’s dance well together. Directed by Sol Norte, directed by Jorge Parejo, and with Daniel Martínez as gaffer, Desert the video clip is the pluperfect continuation of Desert the song. And yet another example of the care that Diego Lara deposits in each of the steps of his new trajectory.