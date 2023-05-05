We enter the “Desert” of Diego Lara

It begins to be an open secret, especially his. Simplicity and elegance convey his songs, like this one Desert, where the people from Malaga go in search of the healing fire. Between dunes, between doubts, we press play to find that oasis of carnal life in the video clip that he is now premiering. Some images that invite the complicity of the live performance, one on one, let’s dance well together. Directed by Sol Norte, directed by Jorge Parejo, and with Daniel Martínez as gaffer, Desert the video clip is the pluperfect continuation of Desert the song. And yet another example of the care that Diego Lara deposits in each of the steps of his new trajectory.
diego lara For more than a decade, he has been combining his work as a graphic designer and sound engineer with concerts in his native Malaga, and in 2019 he gave us his first studio album, I liked all, still seminal in its intentions but where manners and wood were already scratching. At the beginning of last year he surprised us with Foamfirst step towards Chromatic and with which the artist strengthened his fondness for Latin rhythms. and it is in this Desert to which he invites us now where Diego Lara also offers us new clues of the sound map in which “Cromático” will be located.