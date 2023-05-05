Over 600 children from all over Emilia-Romagna at Cus Bologna for the «Scuola Attiva Kids» party. Games, activities and awards to conclude the project that brought sport into the classroom

“Today’s is a sports party that involves you representing the over 2 million students throughout Italy who have been involved in “Scuola Attiva”. It’s a winning project, your enthusiasm and your smiles testify it”.

So the President and Chief Executive Officer of Sport e Salute SpA, Vito Cozzolibegan his greeting to the 600 primary school children of Emilia Romagna who took part in the final regional festival of the project “Active School Kids – For inclusive Emilia Romagna”.

“Last year – Cozzoli explained – we organized the big final national party at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, bringing young people from all over Italy to the capital. This year however we have chosen Bologna, because here in Emilia-Romagna we have found a Region which has not only chosen to embrace this project, but which has also started a real collaboration with us in Sport and Health, financing the activity in all primary school classes, using European Funds. The sport thus also entered the first and second grades. This is how it should be: the entire school cycle accompanied by sport. It happened in Emilia-Romagna, we are working to make it happen in the other 19 regions as well. Thanks to this “enlightened” choice, we have involved 370 schools, 3,060 classes and a total of 61,200 students from Emilia-Romagna”.

During the school year, the project guaranteed the presence of a specialized figure in all classes of the participating schools: the School Sports Tutor, with a degree in Sports Science, present in Emilia Romagna in classes from I to IV and who, in V classes collaborated with the new figure of the physical education teacher expected this year.

A motor and educational path that also includes various innovative proposals: the information campaign “Let’s get active” and the contest on healthy eating, a cycle of webinars and practical training for tutors, the educational kit that can be easily used online on the Sport e Salute website, the active breaksmoments of activation and movement to be carried out during the school day, the Wellness Days in a natural environment and the end-of-year games, organized in schools.

“We know we have been the forerunner of an initiative that for the first time brings sport to school in a concrete way – he said Gian Maria ManghiHead of the Political Secretariat of the Presidency of the Emilia Romagna Region -. Today this party confirms that, together with Sport and Salute, we have achieved a great result that we hope to replicate starting next year”. To echo him too Paola SalomoniCouncilor for the School of the Emilia Romagna Region. “We have invested in this project – he assured – and we will continue to do so so that the relationship between school and sport can grow and expand, for the benefit of our children and therefore of our future”.

Playing with over 600 students from Emilia Romagna, together with their teachers and sports tutors, also three Legends of Sport and Health: Andrea Lucchetta, Andrea Minguzzi and Anželika Savrajuk. The three great champions of Italian sport, together with the multi-medal Paralympic Giulia Ghiretti have passed on to the boys the passion for sport and the importance of correct lifestyles, starting from nutrition.

In fact, the “Scuola Attiva Kids” party also represented an opportunity to reward the creativity and artistic sense of the classes participating in the “AttiviAMOci” contest, which involved the reinterpretation of the«healthy song ENERGIA», a good teacher to dance according to an engaging choreography.

Here is the video, as “interpreted” by the Emilia-Romagna students: