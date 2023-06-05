Israel Football Federation bans Conference League from Beitar – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TEL AVIV, JUNE 05 – No Conference League for Beitar Jerusalem, at least for now. The Disciplinary Tribunal of the Israel Football Federation has in fact excluded it from the next edition of the tournament after the serious riots, with damage to the stadium structures, which occurred in the final of the Israeli Cup. To celebrate the victory over Maccabi Natanya, Beitar fans had invaded the pitch effectively preventing the prize-giving ceremony and endangering the safety of the Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, who was attending the match.



“They turned the final into a big, shameful and humiliating riot,” wrote the three disciplinary judges. Beitar, whose fans are considered one of the most turbulent and linked to the Israeli far right, was also sentenced to a fine of around 20,000 euros and the loss of three points in the next championship.



The decision of the Regulations – tougher than the one requested by the sports agent – also established that Maccabi Netanya will play in the Conference. The decision was strongly contested by Beitar who defined it as “unreasonable and harmful to the club” announcing the appeal and hoping that “common sense will prevail as soon as possible, so that we can prepare for the goal”. Even the sports minister, Miki Zohar (Likud), spoke out against the sentence: “The punishment inflicted on Beitar does not represent sporting values. The team won the cup and therefore deserves to play in Europe”. (HANDLE).

