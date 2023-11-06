Home » Israel-Hamas war. Gaza City surrounded: Israel opens corridor to the south. LIVE
Israel-Hamas war. Gaza City surrounded: Israel opens corridor to the south. LIVE

Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said Israel would again open a corridor to allow Gaza civilians in the northern Strip to move to the south. Adraee wrote on

“We have surrounded Gaza City.” The announcement by Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari. “The Strip is now divided into two sectors: North and South” and action at the Shifa hospital is not ruled out. Warning sirens sound in Tel Aviv, missiles intercepted from Gaza. Blinken in Türkiye: “We work to bring humanitarian aid”.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the killing of Jamal Musa, the head of Hamas special security in the Gaza Strip, during an attack by the Israeli air force conducted during the night.

The US military’s Central Command announced that an Ohio-class nuclear submarine has been deployed to its area of ​​responsibility, which extends from northeast Africa through the Middle East to central and southern Asia.

Major UN aid agencies and international charities have called for an immediate “humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza.

Insights:

