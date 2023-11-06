Home » Friendly room for the nursing family in Urbaser obtained certification from the Ministry of Health – news
Friendly room for the nursing family in Urbaser obtained certification from the Ministry of Health

Friendly room for the nursing family in Urbaser obtained certification from the Ministry of Health

The workers have a comfortable, dignified and quiet space to feed their little ones and thus promote breastfeeding.

With the support of the Municipal Health Secretariat, the Urbaser company achieved the certification of a “Breastfeeding family-friendly room in the work environment”; a conditioned, comfortable, dignified space with a calm atmosphere so that breastfeeding women can provide food to their newborns, guarantee the adequate conservation of breast milk during the work day and then be able to use it to feed their children. you drink.

In this regard, Arturo Lasso López, regional labor doctor at the Urbaser Popayán company, highlighted the work carried out six months ago to receive certification and have this room. He indicated that the objective is that the workers of this company who are breastfeeding have a friendly, calm, pleasant and pleasant space to breastfeed their little ones.

For her part, Olga Lucía Pachón, nurse manager of Food and Nutritional Safety of the Municipal Health Secretariat, said that the certification is given thanks to the initiative that the company had “so that its users benefit and guarantee the right to food. and healthy nutrition of girls and boys from birth.

Urbaser received certification of its Breastfeeding Family Friendly Room from the Municipal Health Secretariat.

Likewise, the official clarified that through the implementation of the “Breast Friendly Room”, the entity supports and promotes breastfeeding taking into account that this practice improves nutrition, prevents infant mortality, reduces the risk of suffering from diseases and favors development. cognitive.

