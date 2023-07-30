Home » Carlos Fernando Galán is officially a candidate for mayor of Bogotá
News

Carlos Fernando Galán is officially a candidate for mayor of Bogotá

by admin
Carlos Fernando Galán is officially a candidate for mayor of Bogotá

Accompanied by his team and several supporters, Carlos Fernando Galán was present before the National Registry to formalize their aspirations to occupy the Palace of Liévano, seat of the district government, replacing the mayoress Claudia López.

Wearing the characteristic red color of his father, Luis Carlos Galán, the former councilman and former senator reiterated his desire to compete for the third time throughout his life for the second most important elected office in the country, noting that this opportunity will be “the charm ” under the banner of security.

“At what point do we accept losing the tranquility and freedom to enjoy our city? When did it become dangerous to go out to buy bread, go to a park or work? When did they convince us that we cannot take out cell phones on the street or on public transport? Why are we giving papaya?” were some of the questions made by Galán in the framework of making his aspirations official.

See also  "520" Xuzhou handles 896 pairs of marriage registrations (pieces) - China Jiangsu Net

You may also like

“I expect everyone to push their limits”

Microenterprises: How to maintain sales in the summer?...

Back to Valledupar

Detransitioner: More and more cases are known who...

Armando Martínez remains hospitalized after suffering a stroke

Missouri Man with Schizophrenia Faces Execution Despite Appeals...

Expectation for NASA report on extraterrestrial life

Europacific Metal Inc. Announces Increase in Control of...

During the heavy rain, the deer also took...

There is a bull ready in the arena...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy