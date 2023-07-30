Women’s World Cup: player on the field with the veil, it’s the first time – Football

The first time of a player on the pitch with a veil at a World Cup. Nouhaila Benzina, defender of Morocco, has become the first player to play a match in the Women’s World Cup with the hijab: Fifa has lifted the ban on the veil almost ten years ago, a provision previously envisaged for safety on the pitch. Benzina had not played in the opening match against the Germans, while she started in the match against South Korea won 1-0 by Morocco. An unprecedented victory in the women’s football world championship for the Moroccans: Ibtissam Jraidi’s goal was decisive. The national team coached by Reynald Pedros, overwhelmed by Germany (6-0) in the opening match, thus remains in the running for qualification for the round of 16. Everything will be decided in the last match of group (H) in the match against Colombia.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

