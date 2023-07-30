Bolivia, drought alert for Lake Titicaca – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Bolivia’s National Naval Hydrographic Service has issued a drought warning for Lake Titicaca, one of the country’s most important tourist destinations, which is located at an altitude of almost 4,000 metres. At the moment the body of water that also touches Peru is two cm below the alert level but experts fear that in December it could reach 64 cm below the alert level, largely beating the record of 33 cm set in 1998 .

“In three months, the water has decreased by 30 centimeters and, considering that solar radiation is much stronger at this time of year, it is expected to continue to decrease to a similar extent,” said Carlos Carrasco, hydraulic engineer of the service. hydrographic.

The drought is the result of a combination of factors, including natural phenomena such as La Niña and El Niño, which arrived unusually early and were particularly severe this year, partly due to climate change.

The vast lake is vital to this region of the Bolivian highlands, where hundreds of rural Aymara communities have relied on this blue body of water for millennia to practice subsistence agriculture and raise livestock. (LaPresse)

July 30, 2023 – Updated July 30, 2023, 10:08 am

