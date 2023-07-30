Artificial intelligence, an extra weapon in the workplace for Generation Z

ROMA – Among the many who fear artificial intelligence there is, on the contrary, who see it as an advantage. The Gen Z, who had a difficult entry into the world of work, opposed by the global pandemic, now – writes the BBC – yes find themselves interacting with AI much better than those a few years older. As the first truly digital generation, mastery of technology could in fact help kids catch up as AI becomes a major asset in the modern workplace.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

