Home » Artificial intelligence, an extra weapon in the workplace for Generation Z
Business

Artificial intelligence, an extra weapon in the workplace for Generation Z

by admin
Artificial intelligence, an extra weapon in the workplace for Generation Z

ROMA – Among the many who fear artificial intelligence there is, on the contrary, who see it as an advantage. The Gen Z, who had a difficult entry into the world of work, opposed by the global pandemic, now – writes the BBC – yes find themselves interacting with AI much better than those a few years older. As the first truly digital generation, mastery of technology could in fact help kids catch up as AI becomes a major asset in the modern workplace.

See also  Alphabet's + 69% YTD does not satisfy analysts: buy plebiscite on the stock and Morgan Stanley raises target price

You may also like

Capitalism, welfare state and ecology – an integration...

“La Piazza” by Affaritaliani.it makes news: summer politics...

Analysis of Optimal Control Policies in China’s Real...

Twitter successor X lifts ban on controversial rapper...

Shiba Inu [SHIB] Shows Strong Performance and Investor...

Inflation falls in France and Germany, but rises...

Career: treat your boss as a customer? 5...

The Cazzomania – Affaritaliani.it

Inflation weakens somewhat in July – DW –...

Intesa SanPaolo: boom in profits with boost in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy