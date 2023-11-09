Home » Israel–Hamas war, Israel, capture of Hamas stronghold in Jabalya in northern Gaza. LIVE
Israel–Hamas war, Israel, capture of Hamas stronghold in Jabalya in northern Gaza. LIVE

by admin

“We discussed with our international allies, the USA, Canada and Japan. We discussed with an incredible sense of responsibility and realism. We Europeans, united. Our message is clear: we condemn the terrorist attack of 7 October, we support that Israel has the full right to defend itself, but we ask everyone and therefore Israel itself to defend civilians, to allow humanitarian pauses in the fighting to help the population of Gaza. We also ask the government of Israel to put a stop to the violence of extremist settlers in Palestinian territories of the West Bank”. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani declared this in an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’. “We want this war to end as soon as possible. But we also want Israel to eliminate the Hamas terrorist groups. If Israel has to continue military operations it will have to do so respecting international law, protecting civilian populations and organizing truces that can lead to the release of the hostages and to the protection of citizens of Gaza. We hope to interpret the aspirations, positions, even anxieties of these two peoples. For this reason, although it seems impossible today, we want to work on the ‘two peoples, two states’ formula. We have no alternative.”

