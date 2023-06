Half of the shift is done. Pardubice footballers managed the opening duel of the playoff double match with Příbramí, with a 2:0 victory on its field, they came significantly closer to maintaining first league membership for next year. “The result is comforting, but we have been playing for our lives all season. The second step awaits us, which we must not under any circumstances underestimate,” East Bohemia coach Radoslav Kováč realizes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook