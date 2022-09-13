Original title: It is revealed that Zheng Zhi is expected to appear in the Guangzhou Derby Fu Bo: They will participate in team training every day

At 19:30 today, the Guangzhou Derby of the Chinese Super League will start at Yuexiu Mountain Stadium. In the past ten years, the Guangzhou team has been running across the stadium with a “class tyrant” attitude, while the Guangzhou City team has always been famous for “eating, sleeping, and playing Evergrande”. Every derby match is full of sparks and passion. However, in the 2022 season, the situation took a turn for the worse, and the “Guangzhou duo” both fell into disrepair, ranking second and third in the standings. “What we have to do now is to see who can carry the banner of Guangzhou football again!” Guangzhou City coach Li Weifeng said before the game.

It’s a battle of six, and it’s an opportunity to revive morale

Until the 18th round of the league, both teams are currently in the relegation zone. The Guangzhou team in the All-China class has only won three games so far this season, two of which were won by the last-to-last Hebei team, and the other was won by the Shenzhen team, which is about to change its coach. The Guangzhou City team was even more down-to-earth, and it was not until the last round that they won their first real victory in the Tianjin team. Attrition, excessive injuries, club financial crises or poor stock ownership process are real issues that both teams have to face.

Both teams have struggled to survive in recent times. Guangzhou team’s Zhang Xiuwei, Li Xuepeng, and Rong Hao returned, Hao Junmin joined the hotline, and Tan Kaiyuan was about to return to the team. Head coach Zheng Zhi and coaching staff members Huang Bowen and Zhang Chenglin registered as players again, and the repeated changes showed the team’s determination to avoid relegation. With Li Weifeng taking office, the Guangzhou City team is slowly getting out of the dilemma of lacking major generals. The return of Guillermé echoes Cardona’s ability to form a midfield and frontcourt. Ye Chugui, Chang Feiya, Tang Miao and Song Wenjie have recovered from their injuries. The return also made the Guangzhou City team barely able to play the smooth cooperation in the past, and the team’s spirit gradually recovered.

But whether such a change can make the two teams survive in the league requires the test of the game. The derby encountered at this point in time not only means a “six points battle”, but also an opportunity for the team to revive morale .

This game also has a different meaning for the coaches of the two teams. Li Weifeng and Zheng Zhi are players of the same era. They have been teammates for many years in the National Olympics and Shenzhen Football Team. Chinese Super League Championship trophy. This season, Li Weifeng led the team to defeat the Tianjin team on his debut. Zheng Zhi, the head coach of the Guangzhou team, also came to the Yuexiu Mountain Stadium to watch the game.

In the trough period of Guangzhou football, the former teammates led the teams to meet each other on the field, which was a highlight of the game. Li Weifeng said frankly that he had talked with Zheng Zhi about football, “I wanted to meet for a cup of tea before, I think it was a normal game. It is what I have to do now to make good use of the existing personnel. things. We have good technical and tactical preparations and personnel arrangements, including arrangements for key personnel.”

Zheng Zhi may play and participate in training every day

Present at the press conference before the game were Li Weifeng and the name coach of the Guangzhou team, Fu Bo. Both of them believed that the importance of this game was self-evident. Li Weifeng hopes that the team can be themselves, “I really haven’t told the players what you need to do, you should play something on the field, do you need to say these things? You still have to see the truth on the field, who will play, Who should be held responsible.”

With no spectators entering the field and no big-name foreign aid, this game was called “the weakest Guangzhou Derby” by the outside world. For such remarks, Li Weifeng and Fu Bo have different views. With many years of player experience, Li Weifeng, who took on the burden of the head coach at the most difficult time for Guangzhou City, felt more of the sense of responsibility on his shoulders, “Compared with three or four years ago, our two teams have both personnel and foreign aid. There is a big difference. In the past, when people came to see the derby, they wanted to see the stars, to see the team rush to the AFC Champions League, and to see what we can do for Chinese football. But in the past one and a half seasons, both teams may have some problems. , What we have to do now is to do what we need to do and see who can carry the banner of Guangzhou football again. We don’t want to see problems with the two teams, and everyone wants to see our two teams. to survive.”

Due to the postponement of the last round of games, the Guangzhou City team got a good rest. Li Weifeng believes that the team has a better mental outlook than when he first took office. However, whether Cardona, who was injured in the last round, can come back this round, Li Weifeng has a little Hesitating, “Yesterday he returned to the team to participate in the joint training. I also chatted with him. He thinks that his physical condition is still difficult to support. I will give him time and hope he can recover faster.”

Fu Bo laughed off his description of “the most abject Guangzhou Derby”, “The team has its ups and downs, no matter how you judge it, this is a stage for the team. When these children grow up, we may become the strongest. Team. We respect every opponent and hope to show the future of young people through the derby.”

In the last round of the league, the Guangzhou team drew with the ten-man Tianjin team, which is a little regrettable. The derby encountered the Guangzhou City team that was waiting for work, and the Guangzhou team is bound to want to go all out to grab 3 points. Facing the internet jokes like “the head coach (Zheng Zhi) is warming up”, Fu Bo responded with “everything is possible”, “Zheng Zhi and the others have signed up after all, and it is also possible for them to appear in the player roster. Participate in team training every day.”

