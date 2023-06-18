It was revealed that Paris stepped up efforts to find a new coach Conceicao became one of the candidates – yqqlm

2023-06-18 20:39 Source: Ball World Sports

Original title: It is revealed that Paris has stepped up efforts to find a new coach Conceicao has become one of the candidates

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) – Paris Saint-Germain has stepped up its search for a new coach after talks with preferred head coach Nagelsmann suffered setbacks.

According to RMC Sport, the Ligue 1 champions have added Porto boss Conceicao and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta to their shortlist. Conceicao has enjoyed great success in Portugal’s top flight since joining Porto, who has just one year remaining on his contract. According to reports, the 48-year-old coach attaches great importance to Paris Saint-Germain’s project and is willing to join Paris Saint-Germain. His agent, Jorge Mendes, is expected to meet with Parisian executives in Paris this weekend to discuss a potential deal. Conceicao has been linked with a move away from Porto on several occasions recently, with Napoli and Juventus both previously tipped as potential destinations for Conceicao.

According to the "Parisian" report, Paris Saint-Germain has contacted Porto coach Conceicao, hoping to invite him to become the team's new head coach. After Pochettino's dismissal last summer, Paris considered Conceicao to take over, but finally chose Galti. The contract between Conceicao and Porto will expire in 2024, and its release clause is 18 million euros. In addition, Conceicao's agent, Mendes, has a close relationship with Paris consultant Luis Campos, and has represented many Paris players, which is expected to allow Conceicao to gain the support of the players after taking office. Campos also expressed his admiration for Conceicao, pointing out that he had coached Nantes from 2016 to 2017 and was more familiar with French football. Therefore, Conceicao became one of the candidates for Paris Saint-Germain's coach.

