EU diplomats in Brussels speak of a breach of trust and criticize the government’s disagreement in Berlin in the debate about the ban on internal combustion engines. In the future, one will always ask oneself “what an agreement with Germany is worth at all”.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

DThe ongoing German blockade of the planned end for new combustion engines from 2035 is met with incomprehension and horror among European partners. EU diplomats in Brussels speak of a breach of trust and criticize the government’s disagreement in Berlin. The leadership of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is also being questioned.

“We think it’s a breach of trust,” said a diplomat from the German Press Agency (dpa) about the German approach, for which the FDP is primarily responsible. The negotiations would have taken place in the usual manner, objections could have been raised earlier. “One would wish that the coalition’s internal disputes were resolved beforehand.”

In the future, one will always ask oneself “what an agreement with Germany is worth at all”. Another EU diplomat said such behavior is expected from the Hungarian government under Viktor Orban, but that Germany has a special responsibility in the EU.

also read Veto against combustion engine off

Actually, it should have been decided since Tuesday that from 2035 only new cars that do not emit greenhouse gases during operation may be sold in the EU. Negotiators from the European Parliament and the EU states had already agreed on this in October.

also read Advertorial Digital investment

At the end of February, about a week before the planned vote by the EU states, FDP Transport Minister Volker Wissing expressed concerns and threatened not to approve the result. He demands that the EU Commission must submit a proposal as to how new private cars that use climate-neutral, synthetic fuels, so-called e-fuels, can still be registered after 2035.

Strong criticism also comes from France. As the Deputy Minister for Transport, Clément Beaune, told the broadcaster LCI in Paris on Wednesday, he had called on Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) to give in.

“We must maintain the ambition to move away from internal combustion engine cars by 2035. Otherwise we will be swept away ecologically and industrially. We must make the electric car an affordable, French and European product,” stressed Beaune. If you now send counter-signals, it will not be possible to create an electric car that is accessible to everyone, said Beaune.