A four-year-old girl from Arandjelovac left the kindergarten on March 6, while the teachers did not even notice that she was gone.

Source: MONDO

The case of a four-year-old girl who came home alone from kindergarten in Arandjelovac without the teachers noticing shocked Serbia. The incident happened on March 6. The girl walked almost two kilometers alone.

The girl left the kindergarten, and the teachers did not even notice that she was gone. She arrived home scared and crying according to her mother, who still hasn’t recovered from it.

“My daughter came crying and scared. To get to the apartment, she had to cross several busy streets, a transit road through Arandjelovac where the traffic lights often do not work. She also had to pass by Žuća’s park, where there are often stray dogs. I also have fear when I go by that park. God saved her. Anything could have happened. She went alone. No one offered to help her. She told me that the stones got into her slippers, so she often had to squat down and get them out. There are busy streets, I can’t even imagine what could have happened while she was crouching. I will celebrate that day. Far from it, if something happened to her, someone’s ‘sorry’ means nothing to me“, said the mother.

The frightened mother made a request through a lawyer Director of Preschool “Duga” for the urgent initiation of proceedings against the responsible educators. The preschool confirmed that the girl (4) went unnoticed on Monday, March 6. The administration of the institution said that in accordance with the law, they immediately took all measures to implement the disciplinary procedure. The kindergarten teachers found out about this case only when the girl’s mother told them what had happened.

“We are investigating all the circumstances under which this event occurred. We held team meetings, the teacher was heard, we also spoke with the mother. No one justifies this kind of behavior and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against those responsible for this event“, it was said from the kindergarten.

(WORLD/Nova S)