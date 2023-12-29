Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti extends contract with Real Madrid… and turns his back on Brazil

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach, in Vitoria-Gasteiz (Spain), December 21, 2023. VINCENT WEST / REUTERS

A laconic press release for a spectacular turnaround. “Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti have agreed to extend our coach’s contract until June 30, 2026,” announced the Spanish club on Friday, December 29, thus clearly stopping the prospect of seeing the technician lead the Brazilian selection from June 2024.

In July, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) nevertheless made public the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti from June 2024. The technician was very precisely expected to lead the Seleçao during the next Copa America, organized in the United States of June 20 to July 14, 2024.

Brazil had appointed an interim, Fernando Diniz, who has so far failed to improve the results of a moribund selection, which suffered, in October and November, three defeats in a row, including one at home against the Argentinian rivals, in a tense climate.

“I am very happy at Real Madrid”

Contacted on Friday by AFP, the CBF did not wish to comment on Ancelotti’s re-engagement with Real Madrid. Despite the CBF’s announcement, the Italian had never publicly confirmed his future in South America and had even seemed rather evasive on the subject. ” I’m still there. There are a lot of rumors, but I think everything will be clarified soon. Obviously, as I have said many times, I am very happy at Real Madrid. I’m a little selfish, of course.”he declared in particular on October 21 at a press conference.

The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Pérez, has obviously found the arguments to convince him to favor continuity in the club with the most important record in Europe. The results of the Madrilenians were rather good during the first part of the season: evidenced by the first place in La Liga and the qualification for the round of 16 of the Champions League, acquired after six victories in as many matches during the group stage. .

The emergence of Jude Bellingham

After the departure of Karim Benzema to Saudi Arabia, Real Madrid was able to count on the faster-than-expected emergence of a new star, Jude Bellingham, recruited from Borussia Dortmund. Carlo Ancelotti was able to give the keys to the team to the 20-year-old English player, whom he positioned higher on the pitch, and who has since accumulated goals (17) and assists (5).

Ancelotti, nicknamed the “Mister”, won numerous titles in the prestigious clubs he coached (AC Milan, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Juventus Turin, Napoli, Paris SG), winning four Champions League and the championship title nationally in the five biggest championships.

Ancelotti’s about-face risks attracting new enmities in Brazil. President Lula had already launched last summer: “He was never the coach of Italy. Why doesn’t he solve the problems of Italy, who didn’t even participate in the last World Cup? » Before qualifying: “If there is one thing that could help him in Brazil, it is his ability to lower the temperature of the situation”.

