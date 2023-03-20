Home Sports Nadal not in the top ten for the first time since 2005
Nadal not in the top ten for the first time since 2005

For the first time in almost 18 years, superstar Rafael Nadal is no longer among the top ten tennis players in the world. The 36-year-old Spaniard fell from ninth to 13th place in the world rankings published on Monday.

The 22-time Grand Slam tournament winner is still sidelined due to the aftermath of the muscle injury he sustained to his hip flexor and groin at the Australian Open. Since April 25, 2005, Nadal had consistently ranked in the top ten in the world – longer than any other professional without a break.

His 19-year-old compatriot Carlos Alcaraz leads the ranking again after winning the ATP 1000 tournament in Indian Wells on Sunday (local time) ahead of the Serbian Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic. Dominic Thiem lost four places and is the best Austrian in 106th place. Jurij Rodionov is 131st, Sebastian Ofner climbed 23 places and is now 137th. Dennis Novak is in 142nd place.

