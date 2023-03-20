Home Entertainment European Parliament and media, daily analysis made in Italy
European Parliament and media, daily analysis made in Italy

European Parliament and media, daily analysis made in Italy

The activity of the European Parliament reported by the Italian press. The articles in La Stampa and other major national newspapers on Qatargate, the investigation that rocked the institution based in Strasbourg, and other salient facts analyzed and summarized by a team of experts, both in Italian and in English. A group of young people working between Rome and Bolzano.

This is the service offered, starting from December 2022, by Infojuice, a Bolzano-based Media Intelligence company, and by the Italian Institute of Germanic Studies, to the European Parliament. The Institution itself avails itself of the services of the two Italian companies which, thanks to a team of professionals – made up of journalists, media experts, analysts and translators – prepare daily summaries and analyzes of the media presence of the European Parliament and its members on Italian TV, radio and newspapers. “We are very happy to count this important European institution among our clients. It is a great satisfaction to be able to contribute in our small way to the great European vision, making available to the European Parliament the insights it needs», explains Omar Signori, CEO of Infojuice.

“This result is the demonstration of how the synergy between public research and private companies that adopt cutting-edge technologies and are open to innovation is fundamental for the progress of the functioning of the institutions and more generally of the whole society”, says Luca Crescenzi, president of the Italian Institute of Germanic Studies.

