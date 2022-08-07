Rome, 7 August 2022 – Another club from A league was deleted ai thirty-second in the Italian Cup . After Lecce , Empoli e Verona this evening there Salerno capitulated against the Parma , who won 2-0 on the grenade. The goals of Camara at 59 ‘and of Mikhail in the 74th minute they sentenced the team of Nicola , who greets the national cup prematurely. On the other field, a Monza the hosts defeated the Frosinone for 3-2. The Brianza opened the scoring with a penalty from Valoti on 25 ‘, which was followed by the doubling, again from the spot, of Caprari at 43 ‘. The Ciociari returned to the game in the second half, thanks to goals from Haoudi in the 52nd minute and from Kone in the 56th minute. Decisive, in the final, the goal of Gytkjaer , which gave the boys from Stroppa access to the next round. In the afternoon, however, l’Hellas he ended up knocked out against the Bari victorious 4-1, while Ascoli he eliminated Venezia in a crackling 3-2.

The next appointments

There are only four matches of the gods thirty-second in the Italian Cup still to be disputed: tomorrow, Monday 8 August Genoa and Benevento will face each other at 5:45 pm, Modena and Sassuolo at 6 pm, Cremonese and Ternana at 9 pm and Bologna and Cosenza at 9:15 pm.

