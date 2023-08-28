Italian Cup, Modica beats Santa Croce 4-1

First official match and first victory for Modica Calcio who score a clear 1-4 against Santa Croce.

Betta’s men begin the challenge by studying the opponent and striking in the most active moment of the landlords, an action to be framed with Prezzabile who is caught all alone in the area and free to carry on his own. In the 27th minute Randis doubled his lead from a Palermo corner, today’s man of the match. The set is a pearl of Prezzabile who in the 33rd minute invents a magnificent shot from outside. The goal of the flag for the landlords comes two minutes later from a corner, the unprepared rossoblu defense gets punched by Camarà.

In the second half good ideas and two great scoring chances for Grasso first and then Palermo, two occasions that enhance the qualities of Caruso who opposes on both occasions and makes the home crowd cheer. Nothing can against Savasta in the 17th minute, the attacker is all alone and face to face fakes the first shot and then places it for the final 1-4.

Satisfied coach Giancarlo Betta: “We still have a lot of room for improvement – ​​declares the rossoblu coach – but surely this was a great game for everyone. The defense showed solidity even if there were some flaws such as the goal. There is definitely more work to be done but this test bodes well for the rest of the season. The group must amalgamate and must grow”. Final on the latest arrival, Francesco Palermo: “He’s a boy from another category and I’m delighted to have him available here in Modica”.

This is the card for the Santa Croce – Modica Calcio match (1-4)

Santa Croce: Caruso, Rimmaudo, Semeraro (1′ st Celestre), Balba, Prestigiacomo, Massari, Bello (1′ st Generoso), Camarà (30′ st Tomasi), Diara, Elton (43′ st Cancerni). Bench: La Licata, Spata, Orlandini, Cancemi, Generoso, Tomasi, Celestre.

Modica Calcio: Marino, Ballatore (32′ Cicero), Cacciola, Alfieri, Vindigni (36′ st Ferotti), Diop, Guerci (32′ st Musso), Palermo, Randis (5′ st Grasso), Prezzabile (17′ st Agodirin Savasta. Bench: Genovese, Mortillaro, Ferotti, Musso, Falla, Cicero, Grasso, Kebbeh, Agodirin.

Markers: 11′ pt Prezzabile (M), 27′ pt Randis (M), 33′ pt Prezzabile, 35′ pt Camarà (SC), 17′ st Savasta (M)

Ammonites: Prestigiacomo, Generoso (SC), Randis (M)

