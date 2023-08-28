The cook revealed why Italians don’t drink coffee after lunch | Magazine

Do you like to drink espresso after lunch?

Izvor: Tiktok/printscreen/the_pastaqueen

Many people in these areas do not choose the time for their favorite drink. We start the day with coffee, chat with friends in the afternoon, and it’s no secret that many people like it in the evening as well. You must have ordered one at least once after lunch in a restaurant espresso, for relaxing and chatting with family, friends or business associates. Nadja Muno, a famous Italian chef, tackled this topic.

Also known as the “queen of pasta”, Nadja explained in a viral video why Italians never drink cappuccino after lunch. While she was recording the video, one of her followers asked her if she would drink a cappuccino, to which she replied: “No, it’s 12 o’clock! It’s a morning drink”. She added that cappuccino is the perfect drink that will awaken all our senses, but also that it is best to drink it before 10 o’clock in the morning.

“Try not to drink it after 12 p.m. When you’re eating a meal, there’s enough going on with all those great calories and cheese.”she explained and to the joy of all coffee lovers, revealed that drinking coffee after 12 o’clock is still not prohibited. “All you need is a quick espresso”she explained, sipping a cup of espresso.

Finally, she addressed her fans from America: “It’s like Americans eating a hot dog for breakfast. I hope no one has ever done that.”. However, according to the conclusions of numerous studies, one sip of freshly ground coffee in the afternoon has an invigorating effect on us. It is a ritual that relaxes us with smell and taste, and those for whom such a ritual is pure hedonism say that they get new energy.

00:55 Italian cookbook Source: Tiktok/the_pastaqueen

Source: Tiktok/the_pastaqueen

What is your habit?

Do you like to drink coffee after lunch?

Back to voting

BONUS VIDEO:

00:21 How to properly brew Turkish coffee Source: Reddit/sinjiOnO

Source: Reddit/sinjiOnO

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

