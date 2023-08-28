Operations and seizure of liquor at the Pereira festivities

During the traditional Harvest Festivals in the capital of Risaraldense, the authorities take extreme controls and surveillance of the liquor consumed in this celebration.

Since last Friday, August 18, a group of 45 people belonging to the Risaralda Inspection Directorate have had the responsibility of verifying the legality of liquor in street businesses, stalls, bars and nearby stores located in the areas where they have been complying with the concerts of the Harvest Festival of Pereira.

In these tours that the team specialized in rents has made, it has been verified that the liquor that is being sold presents the respective stamp that ensures the payment of the consumption tax to the department, and that the liquor that is being sold is not adulterated, fraudulent or contraband.

In fact, one of the guidelines that these 45 people, including officials and contractors, have also complied with, is to verify the legality of the cigarette that is being sold precisely in those areas mentioned above.

“One of the guidelines that the Governor of Risaralda, Víctor Manuel Tamayo Vargas, has given us is to support this great effort that the Pereira Mayor’s Office is making to guarantee that the citizens of this beautiful municipality enjoy the different cultural and artistic activities, and We are fulfilling this by checking that what is being distributed by liquor and cigarette vendors is of quality”, explained the Risaralda Inspection Director, Cruz Mary Galvis Ríos.

Seizure

In recent days, the authorities in Risaralda reported that 60 bottles of contraband liquor were seized in a joint operation between the operational team of the Risaralda Inspection Directorate and the section of the Highway Police of this same department in the road corridor of Cerritos sector in Pereira.

This merchandise, which was stored in cardboard boxes, was found in a public transport vehicle that covered the Medellín – Cali route.

The call to those who sell alcoholic beverages in Pereira and the rest of Risaraldense territory, is not to buy liquor from people who offer low-cost liquor products, because it is most likely adulterated or contraband.

