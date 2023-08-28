Cubana de Aviación Temporarily Transfers Domestic Flights to Terminal 5 for G-77 Summit

Cubana de Aviación Temporarily Transfers Domestic Flights to Terminal 5 in Havana

Cubana de Aviación, the state airline of Cuba, has announced that it will temporarily transfer all domestic flights to Terminal 5 of the José Martí International Airport in Havana. The airline made the announcement on its Facebook profile, stating that this measure is part of the organizational actions for the upcoming Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Group of 77 (G-77) + China. The summit is scheduled to take place on September 15 and 16 in the Cuban capital.

According to the airline, all domestic flight operations will continue to be carried out at their usual times at Terminal 5. Passengers are advised to contact the Cubana de Aviación sales offices and the Operational Control Center for more information, reachable at 76495169.

The airline also mentioned that it will provide an update on when flights will return to their normal conditions in due course. Cubana de Aviación apologized for any inconvenience caused by the temporary changes.

However, some users expressed their discomfort with the situation, particularly with the remote location of the designated terminal for domestic flights. Luis Mendoza lamented, “Thank you for notifying us, now we have to go even further, as if there was so much fuel.” Similarly, Grabiel García pointed out, “What a disaster, it’s always time to get screwed, with how far that terminal is!”

It is worth noting that Cuba assumed the pro tempore presidency of the G-77 + China for the first time in January. In June, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel called for the G-77 summit to be held in Havana, amidst concerns about the island’s critical economic situation.

As the summit approaches, Cubana de Aviación is taking necessary steps to accommodate the event while keeping passengers informed of the temporary changes.

