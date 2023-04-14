Home Sports Italian football: Association lifts partial ban against Juventus fans
Italian football: Association lifts partial ban against Juventus fans

Italian football: Association lifts partial ban against Juventus fans

As of: 04/14/2023 9:27 p.m

The sports court of the Italian Football Association has surprisingly lifted the partial exclusion of spectators against record champions Juventus Turin because of racist failures. The judges upheld an objection by the Serie A table seventh. In the home game against leaders SSC Napoli on April 23, Juventus can use their stadium to capacity.

Originally, the club had to leave part of its fan base empty. In the first leg of the cup semi-final against Inter Milan earlier this month, Juventus fans smacked racially against opposition striker Romelu Lukaku and made monkey noises when he scored a penalty in injury time to make it 1-1.

A sector in the Turin Arena, which can accommodate around 5,000 supporters, should therefore have remained empty against SSC Napoli.

