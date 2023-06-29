Home » Italian media: Manchester United meet Inter Milan’s asking price of 50 million euros + floating for Onana – yqqlm
Original title: Italian media: Manchester United meet Inter Milan’s asking price of 50 million euros + fluctuations for Onana

According to the latest report from the Italian media “Gazzetta dello Sport”, Manchester United has decided to meet Inter Milan’s asking price for Onana!

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, on Thursday and Friday, Inter Milan director Ausilio held talks with Onana’s agent to discuss the player’s transfer to Manchester United. The contract extension between Manchester United and De Gea is close to breaking down. Ten Hag is determined to replace the main goalkeeper. Manchester United has decided to meet Inter Milan’s asking price for Onana (50 million euros + float), which means that Onana’s future has basically been determined.

In this regard, many fans ridiculed that Inter Milan sold the popular star in the team to “continue their lives”, which is unavoidable. If Onana goes to Manchester United, Inter Milan can waive De Gea.

Personal point of view, De Gea’s weekly salary is 375,000 pounds, even if it is cut in half, Inter Milan cannot afford it.It is reported that Inter Milan has three more pragmatic options for changing the goalkeeper, namely Valencia goalkeeper Mamardashvili (England goalkeeper, 22 years old), Brentford goalkeeper Raya (Spain goalkeeper, 27 years old), Donetsk Shakhtar Trubin (Ukraine goalkeeper, 21 years old).Return to Sohu to see more

