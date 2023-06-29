Vans officially established a new OTW by Vans high-end branch line

Vans officially announces the launch of a new high-end extension, OTW by Vans, representing a new level of creative self-expression for Vans. As a platform that pushes boundaries and challenges conventions, OTW by Vans’ premium line looks to present a unique perspective through the brand’s skateboarding origins. The OTW by Vans high-end branch line will cover two different product lines: the OTW series is a product line explored with collaborators to expand the boundaries of design expression; the Premium Standard high-end series is a series of popular classics. composed of works.

At the same time, the OTW by Vans high-end branch line will usher in a new partner. SR STUDIO LA. CA., founded by the artist Sterling Ruby, will be the first partner. Production will cease at the end of 2023.

