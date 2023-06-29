Home » Vans officially established a new OTW by Vans high-end branch line
Entertainment

Vans officially established a new OTW by Vans high-end branch line

by admin
Vans officially established a new OTW by Vans high-end branch line

Vans officially announces the launch of a new high-end extension, OTW by Vans, representing a new level of creative self-expression for Vans. As a platform that pushes boundaries and challenges conventions, OTW by Vans’ premium line looks to present a unique perspective through the brand’s skateboarding origins. The OTW by Vans high-end branch line will cover two different product lines: the OTW series is a product line explored with collaborators to expand the boundaries of design expression; the Premium Standard high-end series is a series of popular classics. composed of works.

At the same time, the OTW by Vans high-end branch line will usher in a new partner. SR STUDIO LA. CA., founded by the artist Sterling Ruby, will be the first partner. Production will cease at the end of 2023.

See also  MARNI x Zhang Ji "Vision Space" was unveiled at the first flagship store in China

You may also like

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard – PetroDragonic...

Investments, fashion and luxury among the priorities also...

THE INTERRUPTERS, MUDFIGHT

Gemini July Horoscope 2023 Detailed Explanation of Gemini...

Pistoletto’s Venus of the Rags in Piazza Municipio...

Finsterforst, Heathen Foray & Nordblut – Austria Tour...

Wonderful performances at Tianjin Grand Theater in July-...

A Closer Look at adidas’ Crazy IIInfinity

Opus Kink – My Eyes, Brother!

MARC HUDSON- DRAGONFORCE frontman signs with Napalm Records

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy