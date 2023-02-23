Numbers in hand the Gressoney event, drawn on the snow of the Monterosa Ski del Weissmatten ski area, confirms itself as a popular race with its 196 starters in the competitive round and the approximately 40 kids who took part in the accompanying race.

Worth noting is the 2023 novelty which allowed numerous enthusiasts to follow the key stages of the race in live streaming with the technical commentary of two very strong runners such as Alex Baldaccini and Franco Collé.

For the “winning formula you don’t change” series, the path was the same promoted on the field last year. Crampons on their feet and front lights on, the athletes faced each other on the steep slopes of the illuminated “Leo David” slope and then descended at full speed on the nearby blue slope. All for a total length of about 10 kilometers and a vertical drop of 830 positive meters and as many downhill.

In the men’s race, no uncertainty. Armin Larch from Trentino immediately set fire to the powder by attacking the steep climbs in the Aosta Valley, shelling the leading group. His seemed to be a winning escape, but on the last descent the Piedmontese Gianluca Ghiano managed to close the gap and pass it to then arrive alone at the finish line with a final time of 47’51”. The time to beat on this track therefore remains the 46’25” set last year by Nadir Maguet.

Classification in hand Armin Larch also got on the podium, 2nd in 47’56” and Daniel Antonioli 3rd in 48’27”. Luca Del Pero, Dennis Brunod, Daniel Thedy, Cristian Minoggio, Andrea Elia and Gianluca Bianchi complete the day’s top ten.

The women’s challenge fought between Giuditta Turini, Marina Cugnetto and Giulia Pol. Here too the race was decided on the final stages with the “local” Turini able to disengage and go to get the tricolor flag with a time of 1h00’29”. (time to beat Martina Cumerlato’s 56’44” in the debut edition). Silver of the day for Giulia Pol (1h01’53”), while the bronze went to Marina Cugnetto (1h02’49”). Elisa Pallini, Camilla Calosso, Lisa Borzani, Cristina Germozzi, Katia Prratone, Irene Corniati and Valentina Pippo also did well.

Once the classic Fisky titles have been assigned, those for ascent only will be decreed on 18 March in the Domobianca (Vb) area on the route of the unprecedented Luse SkySnow Vertical.

