Citizens, decided this Wednesday to carry out a peaceful protest, in the afternoon due to the problems that have been generated in the Playa Salguero sector, taking into account that this is part of the turismo in the city and since 7 years Previous Administrations, like the current one, ignored the area, mentioning that every day the natural phenomenon is consuming the playa and they have done nothing to stop it from moving forward.



Con harangues, banners and megaphones and others, the citizens who work in the tourist service, together with citizens of the District, decided to carry out this protest.

In addition, Peter Silva, one of the people present at the demonstration, gave an interview to THE REPORTER, in which, he mentioned that something must be done to save the beach. On the other hand, he highlighted that around 60 meters of beach have been lost, in addition the palm trees are about to collapse and nobody is doing anything about the situation.

University students also came to the headquarters of the District Administration to protest.

“They don’t let private investment provide solutions, but from the Mayor’s Office they don’t do anything either. We are letting die Salguero Beach. The last decision was to make a technical committee”. he indicated

Some of the banners and billboards with which they demonstrated, expressed; ‘Playa Salguero is dying and the Mayor’s Office does nothing’ , ‘Tenters request floating tents’ ‘If you come to Santa Marta, don’t forget to bring your bucket of sand’ among other.



Samarian inhabitants, ask that the mayoress pronounce herself, before the situation with Playa Salguero.

The community of the sector and workers of the tourist service hope that a recovery process will begin in the area, taking into account that the consequences could be more serious and buildings are threatened by it.

“The Mayor’s Office turns its back on Santa Marta and all the tourists. The project was already approved, everything was ready to start and they decided to stop it in December; we are running out of the beach,” said Felipe Jaramillo, another citizen present at the sit-in.

