Tomorrow at Wembley It’s the day of the women’s football final. As European champions Italy and Argentina, winners of the America’s Cup, did in the men’s field, with the clear affirmation of the Albiceleste, the two national champions of the two continents now challenge each other in ‘pink’ football. Here then is that the match will see the protagonists there‘England, who will have home advantage, and the Brazil of the Swedish coach Pia Sundhage who dreams of leading the Seleçao to the Olympic gold medal in Paris ’24. Meanwhile there is this comparison with the English, very interesting also in view of the World Cup which will be played this year in Australia and New Zealand.

The debut of the new Lionesses shorts

But this match in the English media also makes headlines, and above all, for another factor: the new shorts of the ‘Lionesses’. In fact, the request of the local female players was accepted they were no longer whiteper avoid embarrassment on period days. So tomorrow’s Final will mark the debut of the blue shorts instead of the ones worn so far. “It’s a huge step in the right direction,” the international and Manchester City striker explained to the BBC Lauren Hemp. Second instead Lucy Parker, who could make his senior international debut against Brazil, the blue shorts could “help ease the mental stress on us players”. Moreover, the new shorts of the English girls also have a lining of protection from losses, just as the athletes had asked for.

Hemp: “Now we can always feel at ease”

“It’s important that we feel calm when we play – said Hemp -. This is a huge step in the right direction and Nike (England’s technical sponsor) has taken a lot from our discussions in the past and has now made it a reality. It’s great, because now we can feel comfortable, when in the past we might not have been if this was the time of the month.” According to Hemp, Manchester City’s switch from white to burgundy shorts was also a significant moment, and “encouraged other clubs to switch up their women’s kits. You don’t just want your team, you want everyone in the environment to feel at home.” comfortable”.