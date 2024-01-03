Home » ITALIAN VERTICAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2024 | Sportdimontagna.com
The presence of the Austrian national team almost in full has significantly raised the level of the vertical of the Aurina valley proposed by the historic Italian captain Manfred Reichegger. The winners of the Klausberg Vertical 2024 were Christof Hochenwarter (22’38”) and Alba De Silvestro (28’01”).

In the men’s Christof Hochenwarter lined up his compatriot Paul Verbnjak (22’52”) and the timeless Michele Boscacci (23’19”). Third place earned the Italian from Albosaggia the 2024 specialty tricolour. On the national podium with him Robert Antonioli 2nd and Federico Nicolini 3rd.

In the women’s competition, De Silvestro beat Sarah Dreier (28’08”) and Johanna Hiemer (28’13”). 4th overall and 2nd Italian went to the young Noemi Junod followed by Corinna Ghirardi 5th and 3rd Italian. For the latter, what can we say if you don’t chapeau…

The other category champions are: Matteo Sostizzo, Noemi Junod, Hermann Debertolis, Clizia Vallet, Enrico Pellegrini, Melissa Bertolina, Matteo Blangero, Teresa Schivalocchi and Giovanni Zamboni. Monica Sartogo, first master, did not win the title because she was the only one in her category.

