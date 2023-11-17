Italy North Macedonia, Spalletti: ‘The reaction after the 3-2 should be highlighted’

A dominated first half, fear in the second half after Atanasov’s brace and by virtue of the ghosts of the past, and finally the two goals that certify the victory and put the fate of Euro 2024 in their own hands. L’Italia wins 5-2 against North Macedonia and now a draw against Ukraine will be enough to qualify. Tonight’s test is the best starting point, even second Luciano Spalletti: “In my opinion, Italy played the game well for all 90 minutes – said the coach post-match -. Unfortunately it happens every now and then, when you think the result is now achieved, that you lower yourself a little and fight less on a ball. Then we knew that on corner kicks and free kicks we were a little low compared to them, after conceding a goal the team improved a little. We needed them to throw a few more balls into the area , then there was the chance of the second goal which messes you up on a psychological level and everything becomes more difficult. It confirms that we have to pay the price as soon as we lower the tension for a moment. So the reaction they had after the 3-2 must be highlighted. It is a quality that we have that of knowing how to get in front of the goal, because then the opportunities we have should be counted, in my opinion it is a notable step forward. As far as I’m concerned, the best piece is the second half, not the first.”

“Jorginho will also take the next penalty”

The Technical Commissioner also expressed his opinion on the penalty kicked (and missed) by Jorginho: “Congratulations must be given to him – said Spalletti -, the goalkeeper was very good because he made him believe he was empty and he didn’t angle him much, but he remains a special penalty taker for Italy. I told him he will kick the next one too and he said yes“. On the other singles he concluded: “Zaniolo played a very good game, he came in and made two-three tackles as he should do. El Shaarawy lI have known him for a long time and I know very well that he has running qualities and knows how to reverse the action well. Mourinho making him play that fifth role also created attention for the defensive phase. Having those who come in once the game has started and immediately show their value is important.”

