Italy-Norway today on TV, Under 21 European Championships: timetable, free-to-air channel, programme, streaming, probable formations

We have reached the day of judgment. Tonight we will find out which teams will advance to the quarter-finals of the Under 21 European Championships 2023 edition. The Azzurrini are ready for their third and final match and they will have to see it against Norway, the match that will conclude the program of Girone D of the continental category competition.

THE LIVE LIVE OF ITALY-NORWAY U21 FROM 20.45

THE LIVE LIVE OF SWITZERLAND-FRANCE U21 FROM 20.45

The challenge this will be played on Wednesday 28 June at 20.45, and will be staged at the Cluj Arena. The grouping of the Azzurrini will also see the match between Switzerland and France at the same time, which will be played at the Constantin Rădulescu Stadium. The ranking sees the transalpines in the lead with 6 points, then Italy and Switzerland with 3 and Norway with 0.

Everything is still to be decided. The Azzurrini could go first in the group, second or be eliminated even if they win. On the other hand, however, with a very particular chain of successes, they could advance to the next round even in the event of a knockout with the Scandinavians. In short words, 90 minutes of fire await us to experience on the field, with an ear to the radio and with the calculator to figure out which team will progress to the quarter-finals.

The match between Italy and Norway valid for the Under 21 European Championships will be broadcast live exclusively by Rai1. In streaming it can be followed on RaiPlay. OA Sport, obviously, will guarantee you LIVE LIVE written of the Azzurrini match.

EUROPEAN U21 CALENDAR 2023

Wednesday June 28th

8.45 pm Italy – Norway – live on Rai1

ITALY-NORWAY U21 PROGRAMME: WHERE TO SEE IT ON TV AND STREAMING

Live: Rai1
Live stream: RaiPlay
Live broadcast: OA Sport

PROBABLE FORMATIONS

ITALIA  (3-5-2): Carnesecchi; Okoli, Pirola, Scalvini; Bellanova, Ricci, Rovella, Tonali, Parisi; Pellegri, Gnonto.

NORWAY (4-3-3): Claesson; Zebulonsen, Daland, Rosler, Wolfe; Mannsverk, M. Solbakken, Vetlesen; Bobb, Bothheim, Ceide.

Photo: LaPresse

