The easiest way to furnish the terrace of your home: a few euros and excellent yield

Having a terrace to exploit is a fortune but you need to know how to furnish it in the best possible way and without spending a fortune.

We will give some advice and inspiration to furnish the terrace of your home and enhance it.

The terrace can become an additional environment to be exploited beyond the traditional rooms. Especially if it is large, it can be adapted to spend summer evenings with friends, to become an open-air office for those who work remotely or to admire the sky even on cold autumn days.

There are no rigid rules to follow to furnish the outdoor space but objectives to be achieved. Decisions will have to be made to ensure maximum functionality. In addition, they will have to reflect the style of the house and the personality of the inhabitants as well as beautify the terrace itself. So let’s find out how to organize the space to achieve every purpose and get ready to live outside while living in a condominium.

Furnishing a terrace with style and intelligence: the advice to follow

You must be ready to unleash your creativity when it comes to furnishing a terrace. No precise rule means being able to range but with intelligence, letting the imagination direct thoughts without neglecting a pinch of rationality to find the most performing solutions.

The first step is to keep in mind three main points namely

the stylistic continuity with the interior of the house. The outdoor space is an extension of the house, an extra room to be exploited and consequently lines, colors and style must reflect the interior environments; the use of plants to give color to the terrace and bring nature indoors. It is advisable to choose plants suitable for the climate in which you live and opt for shrubs and flowers that are adapted to outdoor environments; optimize spaces by studying the surface of the terrace and carefully choosing the furniture to insert and their positioning.

Starting right from the last point, we underline how the attention must be maximum especially if the dimensions of the terrace are not very large. Compact furniture, folding tables, stackable chairs they are the best solution to reduce the surface occupied. You will have to create visual depth by playing with transparent walls or with mirrors that reflect natural light.

Better to use light colors for the furniture and walls of the building (white, beige, pastel shades). Then you can add brightly colored accessories to brighten everything up. A brilliant idea is to use the railing with hanging planters, decorations or wall tables.

When the terrace is large, however, it will be necessary divide spaces by creating functional zones. An area with table and chairs, another with sofas, yet another with a barbecue. Everything will be more organized, elegant and practical. You can also add fountains, sculptures or fireplaces and use large plants to color the environment and create shaded areas.

Remember to choose weatherproof materials (aluminium, treated wood, synthetic rattan) so that the furniture does not get damaged quickly by the weather.

