Italy secures third place

Like two years ago, European champions Italy took third place in the Nations League. Coach Roberto Mancini’s team defeated the hosts Netherlands 3-2 (2-0) in the match for third place in Enschede on Sunday. In the final of the final tournament this Sunday (8.45 p.m., live on ORF1 and in the live stream) in Rotterdam Croatia and Spain will meet.

The goals for the Italians, who missed out on the final after a 1-2 draw with Spain, came from Inter Milan’s Champions League finalist Federico Dimarco (6th minute), Davide Frattesi (20′) and Federico Chiesa (72′). The Dutch, who were much more committed after the change of sides, only managed to get back goals through Steven Bergwijn (68th) and Georginio Wijnaldum (89th). “Oranje” lost 4-2 in the semi-final against Croatia after extra time.

