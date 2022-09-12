Four young Italians on the podium: silver for Agro Sylvain, bronze for Sulli, Gamba and Stangherlin

A European Open with all the trimmings, the one that on Saturday and Sunday saw over 400 athletes from 35 nations parade at the Riccione Playhall. In three weeks there will be the World Cup in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, a very important event on the Paris 2024 route, so the competition staged on the Romagna Riviera has proved to be an excellent test bed for many top players too, finding a participation that it has nothing to envy to a Grand Slam. The home factor brought good results to Italy, which managed to place 12 athletes in the first seven places with four medals, four fifths and as many sevenths, despite the presence of only 5 of the athletes selected for the next world championship. Lorenzo Agro Sylvain, silver in the +100 kg, Gabriele Sulli (73 kg), Giorgia Stangherlin (78 kg) and Giacomo Gamba (81 kg) bronze, these are the four blue standard bearers who got on the podium in Riccione. One step away from the medal, finishing in fifth place, Simone Aversa (60 kg), Luca Caggiano (66 kg), Martina Castagnola (52 kg), Miriam Boi (63 kg), while Mario Petrosino (60 kg), Edoardo Mella ( 73 kg), Carola Paissoni and Flavia Favorini (63 kg) in the seventh.

silver — “I came to Riccione to rediscover the racing sensations and honestly I didn’t expect it to go so well – declared Lorenzo Agro Sylvain-. Despite the shoulder problems I gradually gained confidence and, even if I got the number one seed, everything went well. Then the pain in my shoulder made itself felt and we preferred to avoid taking risks, choosing not to compete in the final. For me, who am from Parma, winning this silver at home has a different, unique flavor. I dedicate this medal to the Carabinieri Sports Center and to the Kyu Shin Do Kai Parma, which is my home club, but also to my teacher Luigi Crescini, the president Lucia Rubini and to the coach Luca Ravanetti, who followed and supported me throughout the competition”. See also Football, Cagliari in Bologna without Keita and with 4 injured

and bronze — “I was not at the top physically – said Gabriele Sulli-, but I was there with my mind and I wanted to get on the podium. After many fifth places in the Open, this bronze medal has finally arrived. But I’m already aiming for the next race and from tomorrow back to work. I thank the Fiamme Gialle, the coaches Salvatore Ferro, Antonio Ciano and Ylenia Scapin who supported me, my father and my sister who came from Frosinone up to here, my family and all those who support me. But this medal goes to me because I have overcome so many bad situations: at the Absolutes an injury did not allow me to finish the final, then it took me a while to find my condition again… I deserved it! ”. “I’m happy for today’s race – said Giacomo Gamb- because this Open was a step above the previous ones. The high level and I played in struggling matches, it was a very tiring race and I am happy with this bronze. I have been training for many years and slowly I begin to gain more and more confidence. I thank my training mates, my coaches, my commander Luigi Guido, the coaches Matteo Marconcini and Giovanni Carollo, my teammates from Brescia to whom I am still very attached, my girlfriend, my mother and my sister who are come to Riccione, I am happy to have won a medal with them in the stands ”. “I struggled a bit – Giorgia Stangherlin admitted-. I came from a heavy workload ahead of the World Cup, but I enjoyed it and that’s the important thing. I faced the race without thinking about the medal, match after match I always put myself in the game to the maximum. I dedicate this bronze to myself in particular, but I thank the Carabinieri Sports Center and the technicians Matteo Marconcini and Giovanni Carollo who support and support us ”. See also Vogherese, training resumed "The calendars are all in the air"

first time — The Open in Riccione, which recorded a clear success for France with 12 medals (including 4 golds), also recorded a world premiere: on the occasion of the 57 kg award ceremony, with gold around the neck of the British Nekoda Smythe-Davis, the new English anthem “God Save The King” resounded for the first time in the world of judo, thus modified following the death of Elizabeth II and the proclamation of King Charles III.

September 12, 2022 (change September 12, 2022 | 11:49)

