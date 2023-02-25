He is supposed to help Troyes in his maintenance operation, but he will not be able to contribute to it this Sunday on the lawn of AC Ajaccio. If Patrick Kisnorbo only communicates his group on the day of the match, Jeff Reine-Adélaïde is not part, according to our information, of the Trojan group which will face the Corsican formation this Sunday, on behalf of the 25th day of Ligue 1. , loaned by OL to Estac, is indeed forfeited, while Bruus, Larouci and Conté are making their comeback.